DOUGLASVILLE, GEORGIA — Raymond Aday, Jr., 67, of Douglasville, GA, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Visitation will be today, June 13th, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Glendale Cemetery, Leighton, AL.

