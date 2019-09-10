FLORENCE — Ray Rhodes, 69, of Florence, passed away at home on September 5, 2019. There will be a private ceremony at the family farm at a later date.
Mr. Rhodes is survived by his wife, Margaret Helen Young Rhodes; daughter, Jessica Rhodes Frazier; siblings, Wayne Rhodes, Jenny Kimbrough, Randy Rhodes, Karl Rhodes and Trina O’Kelley; sisters-in-law, Martha Lee Young Caravaca and Elizabeth Lane Young; and a host of nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his pets, Shiloh and Sudan.
Ray was a Licensed Professional Counselor in Tennessee and Alabama who cared deeply for his clients. He loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles, hiking, camping, kayaking, and all creatures, big and small.
The family expresses special thanks to Amedisys Home Health and special friends, Kay Phillips, Jayla Irons, Jeanann Willingham, Bob Hill and Nancy Morris.
