FLORENCE — Raymond C. Berkey, 93 of Florence, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Florence Nursing and Rehabilitation after an extended illness. Mr. Berkey, a Veteran was a member of Stony Point Church of Christ and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
The body will lie in state from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Stony Point Church of Christ. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Brad Adcock and Ricky Phillips officiating, burial will be in Stony Point Church of Christ Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his mother; Arda Mae Berkey; father, Albert Berkey; brother, William Berkey and sister; Ruth Lawson. He is survived by his son, Ronald Berkey; daughters, Gail Hendon (Doug) and Denise Fuller (Russell); grandchildren, Michelle Bevis, Chad Hendon, Kelly Kennedy, and Jacob Herbert; and 10 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Doug Hendon, Chad Hendon, Jeffrey Bevis, Seth Richardson, Jacob Herbert, Russell Fuller, Niles Harper, and Raymond Scott.
The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Robert Mann and the nursing staff at Florence Rehabilitation Memories Wing for their care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Stony Point Church of Christ Cemetery fund.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented