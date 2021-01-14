GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Raymond C. Brown, 72, died January 12, 2021. Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay. Visitation Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

