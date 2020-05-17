FLORENCE — Raymond Cavadel, 92 of Florence, passed away on May 15, 2020. He was very active domestically and internationally in the Jewish community and was a host family for the IFDC. Raymond was a Master Sergeant for the Army during WWII. He was assigned to units instrumental in liberating concentration camps in Poland, Germany, and developing evidence used during the Nuremburg trials. Afterward, Raymond had a working career as an engineer well into his seventies. He enjoyed sailing, cooking, woodworking, and was a voracious reader.
Raymond is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Adele Hirschfield; his parents, Joseph and Rose Cohen; and his siblings, Erwin Cavadel and Barbara Astringer.
He is survived by his sons, Marc (Tracey) Cavadel, Glenn (Christina) Cavadel, Eric (Ivy) Cavadel; grandchildren, Lauren Howell, Maxwell Cavadel, Joseph Trey Cavadel, Margaret Susan Harris, Devin Medina, Lawrence Medina, Richard Medina, Madeline Medina, and Vaidien Jones.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kindred Hospice for all of your love and support.
There are no services scheduled at this time. You are welcome to leave condolences on our website at elkinsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home.
