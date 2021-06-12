RUSSELLVILLE — Raymond Conrad Hammock, age 81 of Russellville, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Southern Magnolia Assisted Living in Golden, MS.
Mr. Hammock attended Belgreen High School and graduated from Vina High School. He was a member of the National Guard and had worked at Ford Motor Company. He was a faithful member of Russellville Church of Christ. Mr. Hammock loved restoring old cars, especially mustangs, and was a diehard Alabama fan. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 wonderful years, Lenice Mae Johnson Hammock; parents, Husie & Ettie (James) Hammock; sister, Annie Lou Bange; and brothers, James Hammock and Thelton Hammock.
He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Randall Hammock (Pamie), Denisha Tiffin (Lex); grandchildren, Brantley Hammock, Emmett Tiffin, Blair Hammock; siblings, Ruth Hardin, Eva Mae Rickard, Gerald Hammock (Debbie); and several nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Spry Memorial Chapel with the funeral following at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be at Franklin Memory Gardens.
The family would like to offer a sincere thanks to the nurses and staff of Kindred Home Health, Kindred Hospice, and the Southern Magnolia Assisted Living for your love and care of our family.
