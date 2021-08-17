RED BAY — Raymond Aaron Creekmore, age 86, died peacefully at Southern Magnolia Assisted Living in Golden, MS, on Saturday, August 14, 2021, surrounded by his family. Raymond was born on September 10, 1934, to Hersey and Flora Creekmore. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Red Bay and worked for years in the Red Bay area before taking a job at Monsanto in Decatur, AL. Upon his retirement from Monsanto, he worked part-time for several more years at the Piggly Wiggly of Red Bay.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 18, at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Deaton Funeral Home in Red Bay with Joel Davis and Danny Thompson officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the funeral and a private burial will follow the funeral at the Red Bay City Cemetery. Social distancing and masks are encouraged at the funeral service. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his son, Keith Creekmore; son-in-law, Robert Newell; grandchildren, Jerrod Newell, Emily Newell Davis and Joel and Madison Creekmore; and three great-grandsons, Noah Davis, Micah Davis and Branighan Tate.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Edith Gilliland Creekmore; his daughter, Kay Creekmore Newell; his parents; his stepfather, Girtie Nelson Carnes and eight siblings.
The family would like to thank Kindred at Home, Kindred Hospice and the wonderful staff at Southern Magnolia of Golden for all of their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to His Hands and Feet Ministry of the Red Bay First Baptist Church, 602 4th Street SE, Red Bay, AL 35582.
