FLORENCE — Raymond Delano McPhail Sr., 86, died December 14, 2020. A graveside service will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at Greenview Memorial Park with Greenview Funeral Home directing. He was the husband of Carolyn Kelley McPhail.

