RUSSELLVILLE — Raymond Edwin Patrick, 77, died December 24, 2020. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Saturday in Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis, MS. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.

