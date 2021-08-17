HAMILTON — Raymond Eugene Gober, 83, died August 15, 2021. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pleasant Ridge Church. Funeral will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Cedar Tree Cemetery. The body will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Hamilton Funeral Home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.