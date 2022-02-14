MUSCLE SHOALS — Raymond Hoyt Fletcher, 82, of Muscle Shoals, AL., passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 1 p.m., in the chapel. Brother Mark Mayfield will be officiating. Burial will be in Shaw Cemetery.
He was a member, trustee, and Sunday School Class President at Leighton Baptist Church, a member of IBEW Local 558, Shoals Hospital Volunteer for nine years, and U.S. Marine Corp Vet, serving four years in Hawaii.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Roy and Annie Pace Fletcher; and brother, J.W. Fletcher.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Scott Fletcher of Muscle Shoals, AL.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Counts, Wayne Evans, Cole Heatherly, Greg Heatherly, Danny Inman, and Nathan Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronald Brumley, Bobby Burden, Rayburn Pace, and Chris Letsinger.
A special thanks to Bobbie Woods, RN and the staff of Affinity Hospice. Also, a special thank you to the caregivers of the Visiting Angels.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
Commented