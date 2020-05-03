FLORENCE — Raymond Gainer Rich, age 80, of Florence, passed away April 30. 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 5 at Tri-Cities Memorial Garden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Lille Blanche Rich; son, Chuck Rich.
Survivors include his children, Greg Rich, Tammie Corble, Justin Rich, and six grandchildren, Brooke, Bo, Amanda, Brittany, J.J., Kiera; three great-grandchildren Braxton, Kelsie, Kate.
The family would like to express their appreciation to his special nurse Lindsey Rideout with Hospice of North Alabama for the loving care she provided to him.
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com.
Commented