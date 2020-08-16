HAMILTON

Raynmond Hershel Godsey, 86, died Friday, August 14, 2020. Visitation will be on Sunday, from 12:30- 2 p.m., at Marion County Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Hamilton Memory Gardens.

