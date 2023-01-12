COLUMBIA, TENNESEE — Raymond Jerry Harris, 73, died January 9, 2023. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Old Ethridge Cemetery, Ethridge, TN, with burial in Old Ethridge Cemetery. He was retired from Murray Ohio.

