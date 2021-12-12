HALEYVILLE — Raymond Kooyer, age 84, passed away Friday December 10, 2021. There will only be a graveside service on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 2 p.m., at Littleville Cemetery in Haleyville, AL. Pinkard Funeraal Home,, Haleyville directing

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.