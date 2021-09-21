FLORENCE — Raymond Lee Davis, age 83, of Florence, passed away September 19, 2021. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Sheffield Oakwood Cemetery. Williams Funeral Home is directing.
Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his grandson, David McNatt.
Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Davis; children, Shelia Davis, Tamara Holden (Donnie) and Brian Davis; grandchildren, Gregg and Chris McNatt, Stephanie Nugent, Taylor Holden, and Michael Davis; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and brothers, Ted, Sammy, Larry, Phillip and Terry Davis.
Mr. Davis was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He attended the First Church of the Nazarene.
Great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank Mitchell Hollingsworth for their loving care. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
