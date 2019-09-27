HACKLEBURG — Raymond Lee Frederick, age 76, of Hackleburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at his residence.
Raymond proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for years as a Journeyman Pipefitter with the Local 760 in Muscle Shoals. He was a member of Hackleburg First Baptist Church.
The visitation will 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Hackleburg First Baptist Church. The funeral will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the church with the body lying in state one hour prior to the service. Officiating at the service will be Brother Sam Morgan. Burial will be in Cedar Tree Cemetery with military honors.
He leaves to cherish his memory; his son, Todd Frederick (wife, Rhonda); daughter, Christie Robnett (husband, Chris); grandchildren, Dalton Frederick, Brodie Frederick, Emma Kate Robnett, Ally Beth Robnett, Jamie Robnett, Reese Robnett; great-grandchildren, Waylon Robnett, John Titus Robnett; a host of nieces and nephews; neighbors and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Nina Lou Nix Frederick; parents, Charlie and Lucille Frederick; and siblings, Edward Frederick, Inez Burk, Jean Aderholt, Don “Smooth” Frederick, Kelly Frederick.
The pallbearers will be Durant Frederick, Chris Fincher, Ray McCarley, Jerry Braden, Jeff Cantrell and Paul McDougle.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
