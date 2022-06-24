TUSCUMBIA — Raymond Lee Todd, Jr., 60, died June 22, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. He was a retired roofer. You may leave condolences at wfunerals.com

