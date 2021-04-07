COLUMBIA, TENNESSEE — Raymond Leon Haywood, 78, died April 3, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Macedonia Cemetery. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

