TUSCUMBIA — Raymond Leslie Wright, 78, died July 21, 2022. Funeral will be today at 11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cha Yong “Kim” Wright.

