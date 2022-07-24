TUSCUMBIA — Raymond Leslie Wright, 78, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, July 25, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. The service will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He was a devoted husband of 52 years, a wonderful dad that we lovingly called Pop, and the greatest grandfather that was dearly loved and called Poppy. He was always willing to give a helping hand or his time to all of his family, including his brothers, sisters, parents, and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Leslie Wright and Margaret Ella Counts Wright; brothers, Daniel Wright and David Wright (Rita); sisters, Barbara Wright and Martha Presley (Roger).
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cha Yong “Kim” Wright; children, Jane Wright-Stewart (Jon) and Richard Wright (Amy); grandchildren, Nyah and Ella Brack, Eli, Grace, and Noah Wright; sister, Mozella Watson (Billy); brothers, Jack Wright and John Y. Wright (Connie); numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family.
