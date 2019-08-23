RUSSELLVILLE
Raymond Monroe Kerby, 92, of Russellville, AL passed away August 22, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 12-1 at Colbert Memorial Chapel with the service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Bethsaida Cemetery, Leighton, AL. Dennis Stewart and Bobby Amos will be officiating. He was a member of Siloam Baptist Church. Raymond was retired from Colbert County Road Department and also was a minister for 52 years and a farmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Odassa Kerby; wife, Jewel Dean Kerby; daughter, Juanita Kerby Schultz; son, Dale Kerby; brothers, Hollis, Arlander, Ralph, Travis and Howard Kerby; sisters, Flora Flannagan, Effie Saint and Irene Smith; great- grandson, Hudson Ford.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Martha Kerby; son, Charles Harlon Kerby; stepdaughters, Brenda Cole (Norman), Barbara Davis (Danny), Joan McDougle (Wayne) and Ann Woodruff (Doug); son-in-law, Tim Schultz; daughter-in-law, Judy Kerby; grandchildren, Brandon Juarez (Brandy), Kayla Ford (Josh) and Tyler Juarez; great-grandchildren, Analiese, Aria, Myla Juarez and Collin Ford; host of loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Tim Schultz, Tyler Juarez, Brandon Juarez, Josh Ford, Coy Kerby, and Larry Joe Kerby.
A special thanks to the staff of Southern Care Hospice for the care given to our dear loved one.
