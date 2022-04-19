PHIL CAMPBELL — Raymond Rice, age 93, of Phil Campbell, peacefully passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at his residence.
Raymond worked for years as a pipefitter, a welder, and being over Liberty Hill Cemetery. He loved hunting, being outside, and took great pride of being a farmer. Raymond loved the season of Spring, because he could start working in his gardens. He saved his seeds from year to year, and even this year, had already helped in planting potatoes. He took great care of his wife, Bobbie, and he remained active and involved up into the last couple weeks of his life. Raymond was a kind man, who loved the Lord first, his wife, and his family. The world is less one good man and everyone who knew him will miss him.
The visitation will be 12:00 noon – 1:00 p.m. today, April 19, 2022 at Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Phil Campbell. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Poss officiating the service. Burial will be in the adjourning Liberty Hill Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Leathia Rice; father, Fred Rice; siblings, Addison Rice, Edward O’Neal Rice, Willodean Rice Nix; and granddaughter, Shelby Lynn Grissom.
He leaves to cherish her memory, his sweetheart of 69 years, Bobbie Jackson Rice; son, Alan Rice (wife, Patti); daughters, Yolonda Odom (husband, Gary), Deborah Grissom (husband, Keith); grandchildren, Heather Smith (Clint), Amber Morgan (Jeremiah), Joslyn Garrison (Brett), Jonathan Odom (Mandy), Elizabeth Jalbert (Gene), Addie Brown (Patrick), 15 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Louise Cook; brothers, Thomas Rice, J.P. Rice; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The pallbearers will be Tyson Morgan, Brett Garrison, Jonathan Odom, Keith Grissom, Gary Odom, and Alan Rice.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff of Southern Care New Beacon Hospice for the fantastic and amazing care shown to our family. There are just no words to express how kind and caring this group has been to our family.
