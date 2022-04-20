SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE — Raymond Shaun Word, 41, died April 8, 2022. Funeral will be Thursday at 3 p.m. at Walnut Grove Freewill Baptist Church, Savannah. Burial will be in White’s Creek Cemetery with Shackelford Funeral Home directing.

