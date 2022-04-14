FORD CITY — Raymond Troy Gargis, 72, Ford City, passed on from his earthly life on April 12, 2022. Troy was in the 1967 graduating class at Colbert County High School. He became a welder and was in the Boilermakers Local 455. One of his favorite hobbies in his younger days was bird hunting.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Hazel Gargis; sister, Teresa Gargis Black; and grandparents, Willie and Ethel Brown, and John and Laura Gargis.
Raymond is survived by his faithful wife of fifty-one years, Joan Nix Gargis; son, Randy Gargis (Briana); daughter, Amanda Smith (Stan); and grandchildren, Tristen and Taylor Smith, and Braidyn Gargis.
A graveside service will welcome friends and family at Shady Grove Cemetery, Ford City, on Friday, April 15, at 2:00 p.m.
A special thank you goes to Shoals Home Health and to Brick-Hatton Volunteer Fire Department.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com
Commented