ROGERSVILLE — Rayvella Romine, 93, of Rogersville passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Rayvella was a member of West Rogersville Church of Christ.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you