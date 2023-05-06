ROGERSVILLE — Rayvella Romine, 93, of Rogersville passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Rayvella was a member of West Rogersville Church of Christ.
Visitation for Mrs. Romine will be Sunday, May 7th from 1-3 at Rogersville Funeral Home with a graveside service following in Romine Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Romine; parents, Joe and Bessie Wynn; and her brother, Joe Wyatt Wynn.
She is survived by her daughters, Janet Greer and Jennifer (Robert) Benavidez; granddaughter, Courtney Wiley; great-grandchildren, Kenshin Rayburn, Chloe Rayburn and Kohen Wiley; numerous cousins and members of extended family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made to your choice of charity or church in memory of Rayvella.
