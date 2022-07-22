CULLMAN — Rear Adm. Mary Alice Fields Hall, 87, formerly of Florence, died July 21, 2022. A graveside service will be held at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo on Friday, July 29, at 11:45 a.m. She will be buried next to her late husband, Noel Orbia Hall, Sr. Condolences may be left a wfunerals.com

