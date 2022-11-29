FLORENCE — Reata Ann Shepherd Bush, age 85, of Florence, passed away November 27, 2022, with her family at her bedside. Per her request, no services will be held locally.
She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, John “Jack” Bush; daughters, Debra Ann Choate and husband, Terry, Tracey Lee Holly, and husband, David; and grandchildren, Colin Choate, and Reid Holly and wife, Brittany.
Preceding her in death were her son, Paul (USAF); daughter, Jacky (Newbury, England); parents, Archibald and Ethel Shepherd; and brother, Michael and wife, June Shepherd, all of Weymouth, England.
A very special thank you for the love and support given by Shae, and the care given by Terra and Paige and the team of Amedisys. Reata and her family prefer no flowers be sent but that food and blankets be sent to the Florence Lauderdale Animal Shelter in her name.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
