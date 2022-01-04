FLORENCE — Reba Christine Casteel, 87, died January 1, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at noon at the funeral home with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

