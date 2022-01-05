FLORENCE — Reba Christine Casteel, age 87, of Florence, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, January 6th from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Wayne Wood officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are Rocky Beck, Adam Beck, Jim Cabler, Jamie Cabler, Tom Linthicum, and Danny Cabler.
Reba was a lifelong resident of Florence and attended Waterloo High School. She was retired from Mitchell-Hollingsworth where she had trained many CNA’S there and was so well thought of. The family would like to thank the employees of Mitchell-Hollingsworth who helped take care of our mother in her last days and would like to give a special thank you to Brandy Curry, her hospice caretaker.
Preceded in death were her husband, Raymond Casteel; daughters, Sharon Guthrie and Debbie Brummitt; granddaughter, Amanda Brummitt; grandson, Ron Guthrie.
Survivors are daughters, Rose Ann Cabler (Jim), Melissa Beck (Rocky); son, Billy Casteel (Pam); grandchildren, Contrina, Jamie, Adam, Cassidy, and Crystal, and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Foundation. A special thanks to Barbara Casteel, her best friend and sister-in-law, for her love and care.
Momma was very much loved and will be greatly missed by all of us. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
