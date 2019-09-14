BIRMINGHAM — Reba Eleanor Haddock 88, Birmingham, formerly of Florence, died September 11, 2019. She was born on February 26, 1931 to her late parents, Elbert and Pearl Haddock. Reba was the office manager for The Bootery.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Irene Koonce and Earline Walker; brothers, Clyde Haddock and Elvin Haddock.
She is survived by her nieces Debbie Norris and Azalia Shaw and their families.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church.
