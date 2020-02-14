KILLEN — Reba Fay Beavers, age 91 of Killen, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at home after an extended illness. She was a native of Lauderdale County, AL, a homemaker and a member of Centerhill Church of Christ.
Funeral services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Miles Stutts will be officicating. Burial will follow in Centerhill Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are daughter, Vickie Dison (Jimmy), Killen; sister, Ruby Thigpen, Florence; sister-in-law, Jessie Simpson, Florence; two grandsons, Josh Dison (Amanda), Tuscaloosa and David Dison (Laura), Sheffield; six great-grandchildren; special friend, Jean Fulks; several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Beavers; parents, Oliver and Willie Effie Ray Simpson; two brothers, JC Simpson and Mitchell Simpson; and precious granddaughter, Molly Dison.
Pallbearers will be nephews.
Special Thanks to Encompass Care.
