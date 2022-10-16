IRON CITY, TENNESSEE
Reba J. Sims, 70, of Iron City, TN passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Roger Bonds will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Reba was a vision and mobility teacher for Lauderdale County Schools, where she selflessly taught up until May of 2022. She attended college at UNA, where she received her master’s degree. Reba enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. Her faith was strong and she loved the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Jordan and Doris Dawson; son, John Denton; and brother, Michael Jordan.
She is survived by her daughter, Melanie Culp (Jimmy); sister, Judy MisKelly (Wayne); grandchildren, Sawyer Denton and Jace Culp; great-grandchildren, Kason and John Connor Denton; nephews, Mike Jordan and Tom Jordan; and nieces, Tina Jhin and Trina McCulley.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Special thanks to Volunteer Hospice of Wayne County Tennessee for the care given to our loved one.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
Commented