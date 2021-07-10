COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Reba Joyce Kilburn, 61, died July 7, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 10 a.m. until service time at Shackelford’s Waynesboro. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Shields Cemetery. She was the wife of James W. Kilburn.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.