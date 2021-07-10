COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Reba Joyce Kilburn, 61, died July 7, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 10 a.m. until service time at Shackelford’s Waynesboro. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Shields Cemetery. She was the wife of James W. Kilburn.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Extremist attack in Somalia’s capital kills at least 9
- Auschwitz survivor who fought racism with music dies at 96
- NOTEBOOK: For English fan, Euro 2020 offers a sliver of hope
- Malta requires visitor vaccination proof to curb new cases
- Black Sea drills showcase strong NATO-Ukraine defense ties
- Chinese regulator halts Huya-Douyu game-streaming merger
- The Latest: Malta requires proof of vaccination for visitors
- New virus surge sends younger patients to Spain's hospitals
Most Read
Articles
- 21 state counties at great risk for virus
- DA files suit against Florence Inn & Suites
- Council denies city hall, parking decks plan
- City will not connect sewer to ag center
- Parking deck proposal concerns Florence business owners
- Motorcyclist struck in Florence
- Lauderdale deputy charged with domestic violence
- Forbes article features Rosenbaum house
- Partnership births new music production company in Sheffield
- Mars Hill teen perfecting her recipe to success
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- 21 state counties at great risk for virus
- DA files suit against Florence Inn & Suites
- Council denies city hall, parking decks plan
- Dena Pickle
- Elmer Hovater
- City will not connect sewer to ag center
- Parking deck proposal concerns Florence business owners
- Thomas 'Tom' David Willis Jr.
- Richard Samuel Behel
- NWSCC offers half-price tuition this fall
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- UNA SGA president doesn't resign, remains silent (1)
- 2021 TimesDaily Class 1A-3A All-Area baseball team (1)
- Parking deck proposal concerns Florence business owners (1)
- Rename this money pit after (1)
- Wife testifies against husband in slaying of 5 (1)
- Vote delayed on city hall, parking decks (1)
- Transferred principal says retaliation is behind move (1)
- Animal shelters are full, but summertime adoptions are up (1)
- Letter calls for Kitts to condemn SGA president's post (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented