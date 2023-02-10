FLORENCE — It is with profound sadness that the family of Mrs. Reba Louise Young announced her peaceful passing at home on Monday, February 6, 2023 at the age of 91. She was born February 3, 1932 to Claude and Goldie Palmer. Graveside services will be held at the Wesley Chapel Cemetery on Friday, February 10th at 1 PM.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you