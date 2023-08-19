ANDERSON — Reba L. McMeans, 83, died Friday, August 18, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, August 19, 2023, 6-8 p.m., at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral service will be Sunday, August 20, 2023, 2:30 p.m., in the chapel with Bro. Keith Black officiating. Burial will be at Miller Cemetery in Rogersville.

