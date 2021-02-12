RUSSELLVILLE — Mrs. Reba Mitchell Patrick, 96 of Russellville, Alabama passed away at her home on Monday, February 8, 2021.
Reba was a beloved Mother, caretaker and friend. She wore many hats, mastering every task as Mother and Grandmother to all, even the neighborhood children. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil McKinley Patrick; parents, Alvie and Lela Mitchell; sister, Elizabeth Hatton; brothers, Jack Mitchell and Jimmy Mitchell. A grandson, William Jason Bendall and granddaughter, Mary Barron; sons-in-law, Albin Ory and Charles Bendall.
She is survived by her children, Judy Ory, Jerry Patrick (Linda), Marilyn Bendall, Deborah Smith, Johnny Patrick (Dorthy), Jimmy Patrick (Ellen), Jane Patrick, David Patrick (Caroline), and Virgil Patrick (Chris); 28 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; 29 great-great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, with the funeral service following at 12:00 noon in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, Alabama. Bro. Stanley Hargett and Bro. Frank Chaney will officiate. Interment will be in Bethlehem Cemetery in Russellville, Alabama following the funeral.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, we ask that all friends and family please practice social distancing and to wear masks at all times.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, Alabama is assisting the family.
Commented