RUSSELLVILLE — Reba Mitchell Patrick, 96, died February 8, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the funeral following at 12 p.m. in the chapel at Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.