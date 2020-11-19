OAKLAND — Reba Eulaine Morrow McIntyre, 95 of Oakland, left this world for her heavenly home on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home after an short illness. She was a lifelong homemaker and a member of Oakland Church of Christ.
A graveside service will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, in the Greenview Memorial Park at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Tim Grigsby officiating.
Reba was born at home in Lauderdale County and lived most of her life in the Oakland Community farming with her husband Fred and caring for her family. She was a member of the Oakland Church of Christ and a devoted follower of her Lord Jesus. After marrying Fred, he left to serve in the military and she continued to manage their farm until his return. The greatest joy in their lives was when the call came to come and pick up their adopted baby girl Freida who was the light of their lives. Reba devoted her life to her husband, daughter, and large family plus her many friends. She was a wonderful cook who loved to serve delicious meals as her way of showing love and you never went to her home without sharing some of her home cooking before you left. Reba was also a talented seamstress who made a lot of decorations, curtains, and items in her home. She was a loving, giving, and sweet southern lady who loved to socialize spending a lot of time with friends and family camping, traveling, and playing cards. The last few years of her life were spent at Columbia Cottage where she was loved and enjoyed all the social activities with her friends and family that visited. Since February she was a resident at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home where she loved the food, attention, and care she received from the devoted staff. She was a joy to many and will be greatly missed.
Mrs. McIntyre was preceded in death by her husband, Fred McIntyre Jr.; parents, Delilah and Millard Morrow; daughter, Freida Hammond; brothers, Billy (Carlyne), Gene (Marie) and Jack Morrow (Gladys).
She is survived by a special friend and bonus daughter, Karen Mann Brown (Tony); nephews, John Morrow (Kathy), Billy Morrow (Lora), Tim Morrow (Victoria), and Larry Morrow; niece, Christy Biggs all of Florence; grandchildren, Nic Hammond (Shana) Rochester, New York, and Aimee Hill and great grandson, Sonny Hill both of Killen.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Morrow, Larry Morrow, Tim Morrow, John Howlett, Chuck Vaughn and Mark Higgins. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Patrick Daugherty, Tim Wright, Zach Abramson and Billy Morrow.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented