FLORENCE — Reba Nell Stutts Thompson, 91, of Florence passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. She was retired from Walmart and was a member of Lone Cedar Church of Christ and was a former member of Jackson Heights Church of Christ.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 11:00-1:00 p.m. at Lone Cedar Church or Christ. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Tim Grigsby and Ronnie Pannell officiating. Interment will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Elkins Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Howard Paul Thompson; daughter, Sarah Rebecca Wright; parents, William Yeat and Rebecca Mae Stutts; sisters, Willo Dean Clemmons, Flavel Lanier, Loyce Dean, Peggy Copeland and Ruth Stutts; brothers, Alton, Hollis, Jimmy and Junior Stutts.
Survivors include her children, Stan Thompson (Mylene), Debbie McCarter (W.V.), Don Thompson (Lesa); grandchildren, Rebecca Sledge, Christy Baker (Marty), Mitch Brown (Kelli), Mandy McCall (Chris), Bethany Gargis (Wes), Daniel Thompson (Shelby), Jenna Thompson; great-grandchildren, Cameron Wright, Chasity Baker, Courtney Sledge, Braxton Baker, Brown McCall, Ayden Gargis, Knox McCall, Myles Gargis; great-great-grandchild, Paxton Wright; and brother, Henry Stutts.
Pallbearers will be Mitch Brown, Daniel Thompson, Cameron Wright, Marty Baker, Chris McCall and Wes Gargis.
