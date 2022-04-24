RED BAY — Reba Farris Prestage, 88, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022 in Madison, AL. She was born in Red Bay, AL., to Otto and Carrie Kent Farris. She owned and operated the Fashion Bazaar in Red Bay for over 30 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Red Bay.
Funeral services will be Monday, April 25, 2022, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay with Bro. Bill Harper officiating. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery.
Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL., will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her daughter, Paula Bullen; her son, Michael Prestage; three grandchildren, Colt Bullen (Haley), Blake Bullen (Holly) and Steven Prestage (Morgan); six great-grandchildren, Connor Bullen, Liam Bullen, Keeton Busby, Micah Prestage, Amelia Prestage and Nolan Prestage; and one sister, Jean Hall.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Prestage; her parents; one brother, Fred Farris; and two sisters, Beauton Patterson and Arlene Dickson.
Visitation will be Monday, April 25, noon to 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
