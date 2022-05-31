TUSCUMBIA — Reba Gray Spain, 77, of Tuscumbia, died on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from noon until 2 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with son-in-law, Brad Green and Rev. Dr. Rudy Guess officiating. Burial will be in Cherokee Memorial Park.
Reba was a native of Burnsville, Mississippi, and a member of First United Methodist Church of Tuscumbia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Rosie Lee Gray; and brothers, Travis, Troy, and William Gray.
Reba is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Jimmy Spain; children, Dale Spain (Alyson) and Amanda Green (Brad); brother, Leon Gray; grandchildren, Chandler Spain (Allie) and their soon to arrive daughter, Elizabeth Mae Spain, Caleb Spain, Cayden Spain, Carson Spain, and Jared Green (Fiancé, Morgan White); special family, Mae Dean Simmons, Bonita Brumley, Sally Jo Rutland, and Buck and Robbie Sides; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are grandsons, and Darryl Rutland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the building fund of First United Methodist Church of Tuscumbia or to BBrie Care Services LLC.
The family expresses a very special thanks to BBrie Care Services of Florence and all of their staff and also to the staff of Alabama Hospice of the Shoals.
