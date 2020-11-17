MUSCLE SHOALS — Reba June “Mimi” Thornton, 81, Muscle Shoals, Alabama, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, after an extended illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Walter Thornton of Muscle Shoals, and parents, Charlie and Hazel Brown, of Wartburg, Tennessee.
A native of Wartburg, Reba met the love of her life, Jesse, in Detroit, Michigan. They were married on November 19, 1955. The couple made their home in Lockport, Illinois, before moving to Muscle Shoals in 1970.
Reba was a self-taught cook, seamstress, and artist. She worked at Sade’s Arts and Crafts in Muscle Shoals for several years, where she enjoyed sharing her talent by teaching classes in painting on canvas and t-shirts.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Teri and Randy Paul Stepleton of Moulton; son and daughter-in-law, Dale and Traci Thornton of Muscle Shoals; granddaughter and husband, Stacy and Nathan Evans of Muscle Shoals; granddaughter and husband, Lauren and Drew Duffey of Madison; grandson and fiancée, Seth Thornton and Kayla Craft of Muscle Shoals; great-granddaughter, Jessalyn Evans, of Muscle Shoals; brother and sister-in-law, Harold “Bubby” and Jean Brown, of Kentucky; and sister and brother-in-law, Sandra Tina and Paul Koch of Mount Carmel, Tennessee.
A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, at Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia, with Ben Hayes officiating. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is directing.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented