RUSSELLVILLE — Rebecca Ann Brasuell, age 67, of Russellville, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Russellville Hospital.
Rebecca cleaned houses for years. She was a devoted LSU fan, who loved her family but especially time with her grandchildren. She had a true servant’s heart, always doing for others and never for herself.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bobby and Margaret Brasuell; and brothers, Robert Faulkner, Alfred Brasuell, and Victor Brasuell.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, John Brasuell (Amy), Malcom Starks, Jr., Jerri Ann Oliver (Chad); grandchildren, Tyler Lee, Matthew Brasuell, Christin Brasuell, Tristian Brasuell, Alea Makae, Trey, Saxton Oliver; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Lee, Zoey Lee; and several nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be 11:00 – a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel with Bro. Daniel Parrish officiating the service. The burial will be in Belgreen Cemetery. The pallbearers will be Chase Oliver, Matthew Brasuell, Christian Brasuell, Tristian Brasuell, Larry Oliver, and Jake Presley. The honorary pallbearers will be Saxton Oliver, Garrett Clark, Grant Clark, and Gunter Clark.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to Dr. Manord and staff; Enhabit Home Health; Hospice of North Alabama, Russellville Hospital, and Red Bay Hospital for the love and care of our mom and grandmother.
