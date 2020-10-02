CHEROKEE — Rebecca Ann Irons Cole, 70, of Cherokee, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. The visitation will be Saturday, October 3, from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Harris Chapel Baptist Church. The graveside service will immediately follow in the adjoining cemetery with Brother Scot Farris officiating.
Rebecca is preceded in death by her parents, J.T. and Lucille Irons; brother, Gary Irons; and granddaughter, Jaelynn Cole.
Rebecca is survived by her children, Mary (Craig) Taylor, Steven Cole, Monica Oranday, and special daughter-in-law, Brenda Cole; the father of her children, Kenneth Cole; brothers, Jerry and Charles Irons; sisters, Edith Warren, Kathey Irons, Mary Irons, Helen Irons, Francy Knalls and Nancy Winborn; grandchildren; Caitlyn (Tanner) Seal and Benjamin Taylor; and her beloved pet dog, Tinker.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Edith Warren and Brenda Cole for your love and compassion in the care of their mother.
Serving as pallbearers are Benjamin Taylor, Tanner Seal, Brent Taylor, Kolin Agee, Jonathan Cochran and Jamie “Bud” Warren.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Commented