SHEFFIELD — Rebecca Ann Danley Glascock, 85, of Sheffield, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, with George Lee officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Rebecca was a native and lifelong resident of Colbert County. She was a member of Park Terrace Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Rebecca was a dedicated poll worker, until she was no longer able. She was a loving mother and grandmother and was the backbone of her family. Rebecca was preceded in death by her son, David Danley Glascock; and parents, Homer and Nell Danley.
Rebecca is survived by her daughters, Debra Hoskins (Tom) and Diane G. Burns (Mike); sister, Mary Nell Griffith; and grandchildren, Shea, Jared, and Jamie Glascock, Shannon Gentry (Kerry), Leah LeRoux, Anna Burleson (Josh), and Lindsey and Emory Burns.
