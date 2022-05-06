TUSCUMBIA — Rebecca Ann Davis, 76, died May 4, 2022. Graveside service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was the wife of Clayton Leon Davis. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

