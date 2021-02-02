F 2.2.21 Rebecca Ann Heatherly.jpg
ST. JOSEPH, TENNESSEE — Rebecca Ann Heatherly, 64, of St. Joseph, TN, passed away January 30, 2021, at North Alabama Medical Center, in Florence, AL. She was a secretary for Iron City Stamping Company.

Survivors include her father, Charles Gene Etheredge, Sr.; sons, Rodney Heatherly and Charles Heatherly; daughter, Chasity Bromley; sisters, Cathy “Sissy” Etheredge and Karyn Brann; grandchildren, Peyton Heatherly, Maggie Jackson, Anna Heatherly, Mikey Bromley and C.J. Heatherly.

Preceded in death by husband, James Thomas “Lawyer” Heatherly; mother, Catherine Collier Etheredge; brother, Charles (Bobo) Gene Etheredge, Jr.

Visitation with the family will be today, February 2, 2021, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Tim Hanback and Alvin Alstin officiating. Burial will follow in Loretto Memorial Gardens.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

