LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Rebecca Ann Williams, 58, died October 9, 2022. Visitation will be today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel, burial in Hollis Cemetery.

