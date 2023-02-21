F 2.21.23 Rebecca Young.jpg
Buy Now

FLORENCE — Rebecca Ann Young, passed away at NAMC, on Saturday, February 18, 2023. She spent her last days surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Lauderdale County, Alabama on September 8, 1933, to the late Elbridge and Vernon Murphy. She married Joe Young on June 25, 1949, and they settled in Cloverdale, AL to start their family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you